If You Thought The New BMW 4-Series Grill Was Awful, WAIT Until You See THIS! Is It TIME For A SERIOUS INTERVENTION?

If we did an article regarding the new BMW 4-Series grill and the outrage it has caused among car enthusiasts, it would probably by number 1000, on the list of posts published on the subject.



You could chalk it up to one model and no big deal but every day I see new products from a company I used to buy a lot of products from, it gets worse by the day.



Take today for example...check out this shot someone sent us of the new X6.







When I first saw it I thought the customer added a crazy bumper trim piece like people add those silly fake side vents you see all over the place.



Some of the other things I was thinking...



Is it a new Acura.



Is it smiling at me?



WHAT ON EARTH WHERE THEY THINKING?!



All we can ask at this point is does an INTERVENTION need to happen at BMW? What is happening there?



Spies, discuss...





