If You Want An American Made Car You Most Likely Won't Buy An American Brand

Agent009 submitted on 6/18/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:04 AM

Views : 484 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Until recently, most Americans likely didn’t care where their car was made. However, President Trump’s tariffs on automobile and vehicle parts have changed the equation and made imports more expensive.
 
Amid this background, Cars.com’s American-Made Index is a tad more interesting. While it’s an imperfect measure, it factors in assembly location, parts sourcing, engine sourcing, transmission sourcing, and U.S. factory employment relative to vehicle production. It’s worth noting this isn’t a definitive ranking, as different methodologies could produce varying results in other studies, as we’ve seen before.




 


Read Article


If You Want An American Made Car You Most Likely Won't Buy An American Brand

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)