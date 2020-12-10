If You Were Hoping To Cash In On The First Year Corvette Collectability - Chevrolet Is Dashing That Hope

Agent009 submitted on 10/12/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:43:38 PM

0 user comments | Views : 662 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorauthority.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In May, after the coronavirus had shut down the Corvette production line, we speculated that the 2,700 Corvettes built at the time could be the end of the 2020 production run.

Now, we know production of the 2020 model year Corvettes will extend through December thanks to a Wednesday report from corvetteactioncenter.com. The site got its information from a notification sent to dealers on Wednesday.

Chevrolet spokesman Kevin Kelly confirmed the information to Motor Authority. "While the 2020 model year is an unusual one due to the labor stoppage and COVID, Corvette has deviated from traditional model year launch timing in the past.  This year we’re extending the model year run to assure we can build as many 2020s as possible to meet customer demand," Kelly said.



Read Article


If You Were Hoping To Cash In On The First Year Corvette Collectability - Chevrolet Is Dashing That Hope

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]