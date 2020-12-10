If You Were Hoping To Cash In On The First Year Corvette Collectability - Chevrolet Is Dashing That Hope

In May, after the coronavirus had shut down the Corvette production line, we speculated that the 2,700 Corvettes built at the time could be the end of the 2020 production run. Now, we know production of the 2020 model year Corvettes will extend through December thanks to a Wednesday report from corvetteactioncenter.com. The site got its information from a notification sent to dealers on Wednesday.

Chevrolet spokesman Kevin Kelly confirmed the information to Motor Authority. "While the 2020 model year is an unusual one due to the labor stoppage and COVID, Corvette has deviated from traditional model year launch timing in the past. This year we’re extending the model year run to assure we can build as many 2020s as possible to meet customer demand," Kelly said.