Not long after being previewed, Jeep has officially launched the new Tuscadero pink color for the 2021 Wrangler.



The paint job gets its name from Happy Days character Carol ‘Pinky’ Tuscadero who wore many pink outfits in the popular TV show. Interestingly, Tuscadero pink will only be available through November 2021, meaning those wanting to order a particularly striking Wrangler had better place an order before it’s too late.



