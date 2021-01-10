If You're Having Wet Dreams Of A CONVERTIBLE F-150 Lightning Coming From Ford, This Is The ONLY One You'll Ever See!

You don't normally associate software glitches with MAN TRUCKS but this fine gentleman on YouTube did at the Texas State Fair.



Now before you start making plans to put down a $100 deposit on the Ford website for the 'upcoming F-150 Lightning CONVERTIBLE, pictured HERE:







We'll give you the bad news that the dash display picturing one by MR. TRUCK has been refuted by MR. FORD. Not really, just a note from Ford saying this...."the display has a software glitch since it's an early prototype model."



But at least you can see it here in the YouTube video and get an update on all the other trucks shown in TEXAS! And TRUST us on this, the recommendation to watch the video came from MR. AUTO SPIES!



And if you're THERE, tell MR. TEXAS we say HELLO! We may even change 009's moniker to MR. PLANO!











