If the 2026 Toyota Celina Came Back To life Looking Like THIS, Would You Be Putting One In Your Garage?

The Japanese automaker Toyota has a massive roster available in America – from the world's best-selling automobile (the Corolla series) to beloved crossovers and popular off-road SUVs or pickup trucks.

It is well known that Toyota has supremacy over some American automotive segments – their Tacoma mid-size pickup truck hasn't been dethroned in years, the RAV4 is a masterclass in sales, and the Camry remains the greatest and most delivered mid-size sedan.

As such, it is no wonder that the Japanese company likes to dip its toes into just about everything. Including safety testing wrongdoings, as it turns out, but that's a developing story for another time. Instead, let us focus on what the carmaker offers to passenger car enthusiasts.