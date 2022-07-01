If the German's Are SUCH Great Engineer's, WHY Are EV's Like The New VW ID.4 HATED By SO MANY Reviewers?

We've had the concept HAMMERED into our brains that the German engineers are UNEQUALED and BOW DOWN TO THE MASTERS!



How many articles have you read of writers waxing on and on about this topic?



But isn't it INTERESTING now that the game is ALL about technology HOW bad they are FAILING?



It's like they're now the AMERICAN engineers in the 70's getting lambasted 24x7 about how much smarter and better the Japanese engineering was...



The new VW ID.4 isn't even IN the game in the USA market and review after review slams it BIGLY!



Check out a couple here...So Spies, WHAT'S THE DEAL HERE?



Also, this could be the BEST car review line of 22 so far... “ID.4 is as unsatisfying as a French Dip combo from Arby’s. Unflavored, unseasoned, uninteresting, combined with the awful feeling that you paid far too much for it.”







The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Is Screwed Over by Its Frustrating Interface | Car Bibles https://t.co/APNYyB5nv0 — ??Earl of FrunkPuppy ?? (@28delayslater) January 7, 2022

We have witheld the reviewers name here but you GET the idea...











