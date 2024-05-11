Ignoring Salary Cuts Across The Industry, Tesla Gives 4% Raises At German Gigafactory

Tesla, opens new tab has raised the wages of all employees at its German gigafactory outside Berlin by 4% since the start of November, the U.S. electric carmaker said on Tuesday.

The hike comes a month after Tesla said it would give permanent jobs from Nov. 1 to 500 temporary workers there.

German union IG Metall, which has long criticized working conditions at the Gruenheide site, was not involved, added Tesla.



"This is further particularly welcome news for our workforce - especially at a time when many companies in the German automotive industry are talking about job cuts and plant closures," said human resources director Erik Demmler.