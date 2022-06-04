Illinois Dealer Group Ordered To Pay $10 Million For Scamming Customers With Fictitious New Car Fees

Dealer fees are the easiest way to scam customers out of their money. Sales contracts are often long, and most people don’t actually read everything. The excitement of a new car has them just signing on the dotted line and looking for the keys. But charging those fees has caught up with some people, as CBS News reports that a dealer group based out of Illinois will have to pay $10 million to settle a case that alleged they were charging customers “junk fees.”The dealer group, Napleton Automotive Group of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois runs dealerships in multiple states. In March, the group was hit with a deceptive practices complaint by the FTC. The complaint accuses the dealer of adding everything from GAP insurance to paint protection to customers’ sales contracts without their knowledge:
