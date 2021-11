A photo of a Lucid Air that is charging at an Electrify America station would be nothing special, if not for this little detail.

If we look carefully at the dashboard, we can see the info about 20 kW charging power at 80% state-of-charge (SOC).

Well, that is a surprising finding, because 20 kW at 80% SOC is pretty low for an ultra high-tech Lucid Air with a 118 kWh battery.