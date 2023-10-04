Imagine That? Car Dealers Are Figuring Out High Markups Are Damaging Their Business

Selling above sticker price at a time inventory was just returning is “a bad look,” said Keith Powell, owner of Yes Chevrolet and Yes Ford near Charleston, W.Va. His group does not exceed sticker price on any model except for the Corvette.

“It’s not good for CSI, it’s not good for customer retention,” Powell said. In a small market like West Virginia, he added, “we gotta take care of the people that do business with us.”

Rob Shabe, fixed-operations director of Murphy Ford in Chester, Pa., thinks it’s possible dealers who charge above sticker might undercut their service department.