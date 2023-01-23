Impatient Drunk Driver Runs Out Of Gas: Calls 911 Claiming To Be Shot All To Get Courtesy Patrol There Faster

Agent009 submitted on 1/23/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:12:18 AM

Views : 452 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There’s a new contender for the world’s dumbest criminal as a 30 year old Detroit man effectively called the police on himself.

According to the Michigan State Police, the man was traveling with a female passenger when they ran out of gas on I-94.  Instead of calling AAA or a friend, the passenger called the Michigan State Police Detroit Regional Communications Center asking for a courtesy patrol to help them out.

She called again “wanting a quick response,” but one apparently never came.  Undeterred, the driver allegedly hatched a plan to ensure a fast response.



Read Article


Impatient Drunk Driver Runs Out Of Gas: Calls 911 Claiming To Be Shot All To Get Courtesy Patrol There Faster

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)