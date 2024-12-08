Impressed Or Depressed? GMC Announces The All New 2025 Terrain

The next-generation 2025 GMC Terrain debuted today with a fresh new design that elevates the premium brand’s gateway model. Launching first in the Elevation trim, the 2025 Terrain delivers more standard technology and equipment for the compact SUV than ever before.





“The 2025 GMC Terrain builds on GMC’s strengths and offers our latest premium technology and safety features, while bringing a fresh, bold design to our two-row SUV,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president, Buick and GMC. “With the next-gen Terrain and updated 2025 Yukon both slated to launch later this year, the entire GMC SUV lineup will be refreshed by year end, giving customers the latest design, the best technology and the best driving experience we’ve ever offered in our SUVs.”







Every Terrain comes standard with more than 15 safety and driver assistance features1, as well as the comfort and convenience of heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. New for 2025, the suite of standard safety and driver assistance features includes: Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking Rear Cross Traffic Braking Reverse Automatic Braking Side Bicyclist Alert Blind Zone Steering Assist Tech takeaways



The next-generation Terrain is packed with standard tech across all three trims, including a 15-inch-diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System and 11-inch-diagonal driver information center. Up to three applications can be viewed simultaneously to showcase key information on the 15-inch-diagonal screen. The Terrain’s infotainment system gives drivers a seamless and intuitive experience. Using the touchscreen or standard Google Assistant2, drivers can reply to text messages, get directions through Google Maps, or control select vehicle functions. Drivers can also add apps like Spotify to listen to their music and favorite podcasts. New for 2025 are up to eight available camera views, including an optional rear camera mirror1 – a first for the GMC Terrain. Additional available technologies include: 5G Wi-Fi hotspot capability3 HD Surround Vision camera1 Rainsense wipers Heated wiper park AutoSense power liftgate, which automatically opens the liftgate in the presence of the key fob Fresh truck-inspired design



The 2025 Terrain offers a more planted and athletic stance, and the grille now shares design cues with GMC’s truck lineup to give Terrain a whole new attitude. The grille connects the new headlamps to the lower fog lights to create a distinctive front-end graphic. It also will offer a GMC Terrain-first two-tone roof option in black or gray, giving the brand’s gateway vehicle a new level of design flair and personalization for customers. The new interior design emphasizes long, sweeping lines to accentuate the width of the cabin, with chrome decoration sweeping across the IP insert, upper door and console armrest. Available wireless chargers4 are located conveniently near the armrest. The Elevation trim — the entry to the Terrain lineup — comes standard with 17-inch wheels. AT4 and Denali In 2025, GMC will launch the 2026 model year AT4 and Denali trims. Standard content on the next generation AT4 – the most capable Terrain AT4 ever – includes: Selectable AT4-exclusive Terrain Mode Lifted ride height Metal underbody protection shield Animated headlamps and taillamps Red front recovery hooks 17-inch All-Terrain tires AWD and Hill Descent Control Denali raises the bar on advanced technologies, exceptional craftmanship and impeccable luxury. Standard features include: Outboard front and rear heated seats Animated headlamps and taillamps 19-inch wheels (20-inch wheels available) Unique Smart Frequency Dampers for improved ride comfort AWD and Hill Descent Control Great performance comes standard All Terrains come standard with a 1.5L Turbocharged engine, offering 175 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque and up to 1,500 pounds max trailering5. All-wheel-drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission are standard on Elevation at launch.



