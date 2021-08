10 years ago this would be SUCH an easy answer. But OMG, has the world of cars, suv's and trucks changed!



MORE, in ten years than in 25 years before.



If you asked people then which made women swoon the most it would be pretty easy.



But today not so much.



So tell us YOUR opinion.



In 2021, WHICH brand/brands and models do you think impress the MAJORITY of ladies MOST?



And the answer isn't Porsche.









View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porsche X Woman (@porschexwoman)