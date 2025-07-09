In 2025, Are You MORE Interested In Buying an EV, Or LESS? And Tell Us Why You Feel That Way.

As 2025 rolls on, electric vehicles (EVs) are reshaping the auto industry, but where do you stand? Are you more excited about going electric, or has your interest cooled? Let’s dive into the trends and challenges—then you tell us what’s driving your choice.



Globally, EV sales are soaring, projected to hit over 20 million units this year, making up one in four cars sold worldwide. In China, EVs are poised to outsell gas cars, with over 12 million units expected, fueled by innovation and government backing. Europe’s not far behind, with a 40% sales spike pushing battery-electric vehicles to a 22% market share. Does this global surge make you more eager to join the EV wave, or are you skeptical?



In the U.S., enthusiasm seems to be fading. A Pew Research survey shows only one-third of Americans are seriously considering an EV, while 53% say it’s unlikely. AAA notes just 16% of consumers are likely to buy one—the lowest since 2019. J.D. Power reports 24% are “very likely” and 35% “somewhat likely” to consider an EV, flat from 2024. Are you among the 51% open to EVs, down from 59% in 2023, or have you moved away from the idea?



What’s swaying you? Are you drawn by falling prices—used EVs are down over 40% since 2022—better batteries, or eco-friendly benefits? Maybe hybrids, expected to hit 15% of U.S. sales, feel like a safer bet. Or do range anxiety, spotty charging networks, or the looming end of federal tax credits by September 2025 hold you back? Some X users cite inconvenience for long trips or frustration with charging access. High costs and potential tariffs could also dampen your interest.



So, what’s your take? Are you more interested in an EV because of cost savings and tech advancements, or less interested due to practical hurdles? Share your reasons—your perspective matters in this shifting landscape. And if so, which models are striking your fancy?



