In 2026 Auto Shows Are BAD. But Can We ALL Agree In the 80’s THEY WERE RAD!

Step back to January 1987, when the Los Angeles Convention Center buzzed with excitement at the Greater Los Angeles Auto Show. Big hair, bold designs, and aerodynamic shapes dominated as American and Japanese manufacturers showcased innovation amid rising import competition. The show felt like "Tokyo-lite," with Japanese brands stealing the spotlight alongside Detroit's comeback efforts.



Chrysler unveiled the sleek new LeBaron convertible, fresh off being named the 1987 Indianapolis 500 pace car – a symbol of American resurgence with its turbocharged flair and open-top freedom.



General Motors impressed with the Chevrolet Beretta and Corsica coupes, sporting European-inspired lines for a sportier American drive, plus the rounded GMC Sierra pickup signaling softer, more efficient truck designs.



Ford pushed aero dynamics forward, previewing influences from models like the Taurus/Sable revolution.



Mercedes-Benz displayed luxury benchmarks like the 190E, setting standards for engineering precision.



On the import side, Mitsubishi highlighted the updated Galant sedan with EFI and manual transmission options, offering affordable performance. Toyota wowed with the powerful Supra Turbo, cementing its sports car credentials, while Honda showcased the agile Prelude Si, blending fun and reliability.



This 1987 show captured an era of transition: turbo power, fuel efficiency, and global influences reshaping the road ahead. What a time to be a car enthusiast!



Sit back and enjoy THIS GEM from 1987. And tell us your faves…















