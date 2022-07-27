In A World Of Lightning Fast EV Sedans Koenigsegg Founder Wonders How Hypercars Can Survive

The performance of normal electric vehicles is so impressive that they put current supercars to shame – and as the industry embraces electrification, that could pose a problem.

That’s according to Christian von Koenigsegg, the eponymous founder of Koenigsegg Automotive AB. Speaking on the Top Gear Podcast, the CEO said that the company intends to build an electric hypercar, but that it will be a very big challenge.

“That’s the challenge for all extreme car brands,” he said when asked how he plans to make an EV exciting. “There are ways. I don’t think anyone has yet nailed the huge differentiation from a Tesla Model S Plaid or Porsche Taycan Turbo. I think they are so close in performance and range to a hyper EV that it’s a bit discomforting.”