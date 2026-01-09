In Stroke Of Incompetence Tesla Loses Cybercab Trademark

Agent009 submitted on 1/9/2026

Source: www.motorbiscuit.com

Tesla’s trademark application for the product name “Cybercab” has been suspended. That’s because the name has already been taken by another company that is squatting on it.
 
The squatter in question is Unibev, a French beverage company. Why would a beverage company want to take the name Cybercab from Tesla? According to Electrek, which obtained the suspension notice for Tesla from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), it may be related to tequila. Tesla owns three trademarks on the name Teslaquila, a name it attempted to use when it launched its own tequila.


