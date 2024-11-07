In Symbolic Move CEO Henrik Fisker And His Wife Sacrifice Their Salaries While Company Is On Life Support

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker and his wife, Geeta Gupta-Fisker, who are co-founders of the now-bankrupt electric vehicle company, are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep the automaker on life support.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this Summer, Fisker is doing whatever it can to keep the doors symbolically open.

However, everything from slashing employee headcounts to not using electricity at their headquarters is being factored in as the company is pulling all the stops to potentially save what is left.