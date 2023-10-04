In THEORY, An Electrified Jeep Wrangler Sounds Good. But In Reality, The Question Is WHY DO SO MANY Buyers Want Out And What Is The Reason For The HUGE Depreciation?

Jeep Wranglers have always been popular for their rugged off-road capability, iconic design, and unparalleled versatility. Another factor that makes Jeep Wranglers so desirable is their great resale value. However, with the introduction of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the dynamics of resale value have started to shift.



Jeep Wranglers have always been known for holding their value exceptionally well. According to a report by iSeeCars, the Jeep Wrangler is the vehicle that holds its value the most over a five-year period, with a 62.8% retained value. This is higher than the industry average of 46.2%. This means that if you purchase a Jeep Wrangler and decide to sell it after five years, you can expect to get almost two-thirds of your investment back. This impressive resale value is largely due to the Jeep Wrangler's reputation for durability, off-road capability, and iconic design that appeals to a wide range of buyers.



However, with the introduction of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the dynamics of resale value have started to shift. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is an electrified version of the traditional Jeep Wrangler, featuring a hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with two electric motors. While the 4xe is undoubtedly an impressive technological achievement, it is also an unknown quantity when it comes to resale value.



One factor that may impact the resale value of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is its higher price point. The 4xe starts at around $50,000, which is significantly more expensive than the base model Wrangler. While some buyers may be willing to pay a premium for the hybrid powertrain and its associated benefits, others may not see the value proposition and opt for a traditional Wrangler instead.

Another factor that may impact the resale value of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the relative newness of the technology. While hybrid and electric vehicles are becoming increasingly common, there is still some uncertainty surrounding their long-term reliability and durability. This could lead to buyers being hesitant to purchase a used 4xe, which could in turn lower its resale value.



The 4xe is not faring well at dealer auctions and there seems to be a MUCH higher percentage of owners wanting OUT rather quickly, based on the amount of current listings.



What do YOU attribute the low resale value to and why so many want to dump their so fast?





