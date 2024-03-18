In The APPLIANCE Vehicle Market, Is ANYTHING NON-Hybrid Or Plug-In A PASS For You? It IS For Us. Talk us OUT OF That Mentality IF YOU CAN.

In the world of 2024, the debate between ICE vehicles and hybrids/plug-ins is as heated as ever. We're here to roast the everyday ICE, not specialty, appliance vehicles and ask if there's any reason to buy one in the face of the ever-growing popularity of hybrids and plug-ins.



NO, we’re not saying don’t buy a Rubicon 392, Challenger, Mustang, Bronco or other SPECIALTY vehicles. Keep them coming.



But if it’s just a family, everyday jack of all trades ride, ICE versions cdon’t make much sense.



Let's talk about the MAIN reason to melt your ICE. Fuel efficiency. ICE vehicles guzzle gas like a frat boy chugging beer at a kegger. Hybrids and plug-ins sip fuel like a wine connoisseur at a tasting. In 2024, with gas prices skyrocketing and the global oil supply dwindling, it's hard to justify buying an ICE vehicle when hybrids and plug-ins offer a more efficient and cost-effective solution.



So there doesn’t seem to be a compelling reason to buy an ICE appliance-style vehicle in 2024. Hybrids and plug-ins are cleaner, more fuel-efficient, and as long as gas prices remain high, resale will top ICE products. .



TRY to talk us out of this mentality if you can.





