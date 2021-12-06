In The Car Badge World Will THIS ONE End Up Being The Most PRESTIGIOUS And LUSTED After?

There have been MANY sought after badges in the car business over the years but will THIS one eventually be the MOST prestigious and LUSTED after?



Seems like many SO FAR REALLY think it's amazing.







I’m sorry but this is easily the coolest badge on any car right now, possibly of all time. pic.twitter.com/8VoqorGtdo — Jack (@SV55DKK) June 11, 2021



