In The END, Will ALL These Tesla Competitors End Up Like Those Who Tried To Challenge Apple?

Remember the ORANGE computer? Kaypro? Atari 520st? Pakard Bell? Gateway? AMIGA?



ALL competitors to Apple that are ancient history.



But they ALL had a LOT in common with the burgeoning Tesla rivals.



What's that you say?



A MEDIA that proclaimed the DEATH OF APPLE when those DUDS were in the mix.



It never fails.



Like with this Chinese company NIO and their new ET5.



NIO ET5 unveiled in Suzhou.



- 5th NIO model, 2nd sedan

- $51,454 ($40,472 with battery rental) in China

- 3 battery options: 75, 100, 150kWh

- Respective ranges (China CLTC cycle): 550km (342 miles), 700km (435 miles), 1000km (620 miles)

- 0-100km/h (62mph): 4.3sec@NIOGlobal pic.twitter.com/aqZQswoiNF — Greg Kable (@GregKable) December 18, 2021

So today's question is will ALL of these EV challengers to Tesla end up like the gems that shook their fists at Apple and tried to take them out? To NO avail.



