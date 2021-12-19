In The END, Will ALL These Tesla Competitors End Up Like Those Who Tried To Challenge Apple?

Remember the ORANGE computer? Kaypro? Atari 520st? Pakard Bell? Gateway? AMIGA?
ALL competitors to Apple that are ancient history.
But they ALL had a LOT in common with the burgeoning Tesla rivals.
What's that you say?
A MEDIA that proclaimed the DEATH OF APPLE when those DUDS were in the mix.
It never fails.
Like with this Chinese company NIO and their new ET5.
So today's question is will ALL of these EV challengers to Tesla end up like the gems that shook their fists at Apple and tried to take them out? To NO avail.
Discuss....