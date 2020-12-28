In The END, Will The Energy That Powers EV's End Up Costing Consumers MORE Than Gas Vehicles And End Up Hurting The Poor EVEN MORE?

As I read about all these places who are now using more and more EV's I read about all these politicians and locales trying to figure out how to make up for lost gas tax dollars.



And I can't help but think an even bigger burden is coming to consumers. ESPECIALLY, the poorest.



No matter how much money governments get, they NEVER stop going for more. EVER. And by example after example WASTE those hard earned dollars on some of the dumbest things.



Take a look at this tweet about when is starting to happen in Germany.



What is YOUR take on all this.



In the end, will consumers who bought into this EV vision end up getting screwed WORSE than when gas prices went off the charts? And will it become permanent?



Don't dismiss the diesel yet. EV operating costs are set to skyrocket in Germany as charging operators eye big price increases. @Plugsurfing, a charger locator/pay service app, plans to raise its rate to €1.09/kWh on Ionity's fast charge network from 15 Jan - up from 84 cents. pic.twitter.com/N0l22prcRN — Greg Kable (@GregKable) December 28, 2020



