In The End Will SUCCESS In EV's ALL Boil Down To Which Software Engineers You Trust MORE? TESLAS OR The OTHERS?

Agent001 submitted on 9/1/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:24:30 PM

Views : 524 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

Will all these recall and bugs will the eventual success in the world of EV's ALL boil down to which software engineers you trust MORE? TESLA'S or the OTHER'S?

And do the American companies have a competitive advantage over the Asians and Germans?







