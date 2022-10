When the Porsche Taycan first came out, I saw a number of Tesla faithful early adopters, driving the new Porsche EV.



But lately, I have been seeing LESS AND LESS of model and even less of the Panamera. 90% of what i see are mostly Macan and a sprinkling of 911's.



So it got me thinking,



Does this model have a LONG TERM shelf life in the Porsche stable or is it only a bridge product? What is YOUR call?



Discuss...



SPOTTED: 1,000hp Taycan!!!



A prototype Taycan has been spotted with a large rear spoiler, a modified front bumper & a much lower profile than usual! It's also likely to come with more than 1,000hp! ??



But will it be better than a Model S Plaid? https://t.co/mYwuFcLsWL pic.twitter.com/1WmQXLno0z — carwow (@carwowuk) October 26, 2022