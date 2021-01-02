In the EV Race Is 0-200 In FIFTEEN MINUTES The ONLY Stat That TRULY Matters? And Why NO ONE Will Beat Tesla?

I was lucky to get a week with the all new Mustang Mach-E just after the new year.



It's a truly impressive piece of work and to me the FIRST EV that I think will have some success outside of Tesla.



But the drag with it as with all NON-Tesla's was the length of time it took to charge. Head to the shopping center with the 'free chargers' (two hours only then they shut off), plug-in, and then look at the app telling you that it will be fully charged the NEXT DAY lol. So you go do a couple hours of shopping and you come back to the car and it has about 30 miles of charge....



WHO THE HELL HAS TIME FOR THAT?!



So when I read the updated Tesla Model S can charge 200 miles in FIFTEEN MINUTES that was the ONLY stat I really needed to see.



Great, it does 0-60 in 2 seconds. Awesome. But if I have NO JUICE left, what would it matter or if I have to wait hours it kind of dampens the thrill.



You can throw out all kinds of numbers and facts re: the competitors like Porsche/Audi/BMW/Volvo etc. but to me the only one is charging speed. All the other stuff is meaningless without speed of battery charging and the amount of miles added to the charge.



Do you agree spies? Or do other factors matter more to you?





