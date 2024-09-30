Incentives Drop Fiat 500e Prices By Over 30%

The Fiat 500e is one of the most affordable electric vehicles available in North America. But with a starting price of $32,500, many consumers may feel that the Italian automaker is asking an awful lot for such a small car, even if it is great fun to drive. After all, a Tesla Model 3 can be had for $34,990 with incentives. So what is Fiat to do? According to CarsDirect, the Stellantis-owned brand is offering discounts that total nearly a third of the vehicle's MSRP. Dealers can now offer as much as $3,000 in savings coupons to boost sales of the little EV. When coupled with the $7,500 factory lease credit (offered through Stellantis Financial) customers can look forward to as much as $10,500 in savings. Considering the 500e kicks off at $32,500 (excluding destination), that's a 32% reduction in price. It's worth noting that certain models - such as the Inspired by Los Angeles 500e - cost slightly more.



