Increased Fullsized Truck Demand Causes GM To Invest $76 Million Dollars Into Factories

This year has been wild for automakers. The coronavirus pandemic canceled auto shows, halted vehicle production, and closed dealerships. None of that, though, has dampened demand for pickup trucks too much. Demand remains so high that it’s forcing General Motors to invest in two US-based factories to the tune of $76 million to satisfy customers and dealers.

GM is putting $70 million of that money into its Tonawanda, New York engine plant. The factory builds four engines for the company’s Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks – the 4.3-liter V6, the 5.3-liter V8, and the 6.2-liter V8 EcoTech family. GM slips them into other models, such as the Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon, and their Chevy counterparts, as well. The factory also produces the 6.6-liter small-block V8 for the Silverado and Sierra HD offerings. The cash infusion will increase engine block machining lines.