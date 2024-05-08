Increasingly Police Are Catching Car Thieves By Watching Their Social Media Accounts

Three men were arrested in a one-year-long car theft investigation. One of them ended up in jail after he bragged about stealing cars on social media several times. The perpetrators reportedly stole cars all across the state of California.

Stealing cars should be a top secret that should only be disclosed to those involved, not taken to social media and discussed online. Well, who are we to teach car thieves, though? We haven't stolen a toy car in our lives, let alone 13…

Jesse Venegas, 23, was arrested in July 2023 by the Visalia Police Department. When the police officers found him, he was carrying spare key fobs and burglary tools.