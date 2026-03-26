Independent Tire Test Dispels The Premium Tire Myth

When it comes to buying summer tires, the conventional wisdom has always been ‘you get what you pay for’. If you want the shortest stopping distances and the safest wet-weather performance, you have to shell out the big bucks for a premium flagship tire. But a new test has proven that this may not be true.

According to a recent video published by Tyre Reviews on YouTube, a budget-tier Chinese tire known as the Linglong Sport Master has just pulled off a perfect test result. In direct, head-to-head instrumented testing, the Linglong outright beat premium giant brands.