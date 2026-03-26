Independent Tire Test Dispels The Premium Tire Myth

Agent009 submitted on 3/26/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:39:06 AM

Views : 556 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorbiscuit.com

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When it comes to buying summer tires, the conventional wisdom has always been ‘you get what you pay for’. If you want the shortest stopping distances and the safest wet-weather performance, you have to shell out the big bucks for a premium flagship tire. But a new test has proven that this may not be true.
 
According to a recent video published by Tyre Reviews on YouTube, a budget-tier Chinese tire known as the Linglong Sport Master has just pulled off a perfect test result. In direct, head-to-head instrumented testing, the Linglong outright beat premium giant brands.


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Independent Tire Test Dispels The Premium Tire Myth

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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