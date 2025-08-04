India Blocks Gas Sales To Older Vehicles And Bans ICE Sales Starting 2035

Agent009 submitted on 4/8/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:36:02 AM

Views : 406 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In a bold bid to combat the crippling air pollution crisis in its capital, Delhi, Indian lawmakers have begun high-level discussions about a plan to phase out gas and diesel combustion vehicles by 2035 – a move that could cause a seismic shift in the global EV space and provide a cleaner, greener future for India’s capital.
 
Long considered one of the world’s most polluted capital cities, Indian capital Delhi is taking drastic steps to cut back pollution with a gas and diesel engine ban coming soon – but they want results faster than that. As such, Delhi is starting with a city-wide ban on refueling vehicles more than 15 years old, and it went into effect earlier this week. (!)


Read Article


India Blocks Gas Sales To Older Vehicles And Bans ICE Sales Starting 2035

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)