India Goes After Volkswagen With $1.4 Billion Tax Bill

India has issued a notice to German automaker Volkswagen for allegedly evading $1.4 billion in taxes by "wilfully" paying lesser import tax on components for its Audi, VW and Skoda cars, a document shows, in what is one of the biggest such demands.

A notice dated Sept. 30 says Volkswagen, opens new tab used to import "almost the entire" car in unassembled condition - which attracts a 30-35% import tax in India under rules for CKD, or completely knocked down units, but evaded levies by "mis-declaring and mis-classifying" those imports as "individual parts", paying just a 5-15% duty.