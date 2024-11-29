India Goes After Volkswagen With $1.4 Billion Tax Bill

Agent009 submitted on 11/29/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:24:42 AM

Views : 306 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 India has issued a notice to German automaker Volkswagen for allegedly evading $1.4 billion in taxes by "wilfully" paying lesser import tax on components for its Audi, VW and Skoda cars, a document shows, in what is one of the biggest such demands.
 
A notice dated Sept. 30 says Volkswagen, opens new tab used to import "almost the entire" car in unassembled condition - which attracts a 30-35% import tax in India under rules for CKD, or completely knocked down units, but evaded levies by "mis-declaring and mis-classifying" those imports as "individual parts", paying just a 5-15% duty.
 


Read Article


India Goes After Volkswagen With $1.4 Billion Tax Bill

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)