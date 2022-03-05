India Promises "Friends With Benefits" Arrangement If Tesla Builds Gigafactory There

On Monday, May 2, India’s Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said Tesla would get benefits if it manufactured vehicles in the country.

“Tesla manufactures its electric vehicles in India, then they will also get benefits,” said Gadkari.

The transport minister has made other statements with similar sentiments in the past. On April 26, 2022, Gadkari said India had no problem with Tesla manufacturing EVs in the country. However, he made it clear that Tesla was prohibited from importing cars made in China.

“If Elon Musk is ready to manufacture in India, then there is no problem. Come to India, start manufacturing. India is a large market. They can export from India,” the transport minister said.