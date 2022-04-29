India Tells Telsa, Yes You Can Import Cars Here, But NOT From China

Tesla wants to enter the Indian car market but can’t because it apparently is in a stalemate with the local government. The automaker doesn’t want to commit to opening a factory in India before it tests the market with vehicles imported from China, while the government has made it clear that it would prefer if the vehicles were manufactured locally.

This has reportedly been the situation for almost one year.

In January, Reuters reported information it had about talks between Tesla and the Indian government and how even at that point, local officials were not willing to grant the carmaker any tax benefits unless it committed to building a manufacturing site. Tesla wants a tax cut since according to Elon Musk, India has very high import tariffs (as high as 100%).