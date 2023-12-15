India Unwilling To Relax Import Duties In Exchange For Gigafactory

Tesla’s entry into the Indian market is on shaky grounds again as the government says that a deal on import duties for electric vehicles is off the table.



India has the biggest auto market that Tesla has yet to enter. There has been a ton of back and forth between the Indian government and Tesla to make it happen, but the negotiations have been more difficult than usual.



The Indian government wants Tesla to build a factory in the country in order for them to enter the market, but the automaker prefers to first test the waters with imported vehicles.



However, India has strong EV import duties that prevent that.





