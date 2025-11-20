Indian Supreme Court Wants To Target Luxury Cars By Banning Premium Fuel

The Supreme Court of India has proposed a bold step towards cleaner air, suggesting a gradual ban on petrol and diesel-powered luxury cars in a move set to reshape the automotive landscape, particularly for high-end vehicles. With air pollution reaching alarming levels, especially in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), this initiative targets the luxury segment to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption while protecting the average consumer. Justice Surya Kant, speaking for the Supreme Court, emphasized, “The proposed ban will not hamper the common man in any way, as only the most high-end petrol or diesel models will be subject to it.” The push comes despite strong EV incentives, as affluent buyers and corporations still favour traditional, fuel-driven models over electric alternatives. The Court’s approach aims to “encourage electric mobility one step at a time,” ultimately expanding EV adoption across all price points.



