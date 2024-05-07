Indiana State Police Forced To Sideline 20% Of Durango Fleet Due To Mechanical Failures

Indiana State Police say they're having issues with dozens of their newly purchased patrol vehicles, and they are feeling the impact of it.

The department began transitioning from Dodge Chargers to Dodge Durangos and that transition has been anything but smooth.

Police officials say taxpayers are being shortchanged and deserve better.

Indiana State Police (ISP) have been facing issues with their fleet of 2023 Dodge Durangos.

The department ordered 516 Dodge Durango SUVs with a total value of $25.8 million. So far, 219 of those vehicles have been assigned to patrol duties statewide. But 39 Durangos have experienced mechanical failures due to defective oil coolers.