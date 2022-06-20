Indonesia Piches End To End Tesla Factory After Musk Refuses To Pay To Play India

Indonesia’s President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo pitched an end-to-end industry to Tesla. He proposed that Tesla could start from smelting metal to producing batteries and then manufacturing cars. “We had a lot of discussions, particularly on how Tesla can build their industry from upstream to downstream, end-to end starting from smelter then build the cathode and precursor industry, build EV batteries, build lithium batteries [and] then the vehicle factory. Everything in Indonesia, because that’s very efficient. That’s what I offered,” Indonesia’s President said. Jokowi told CNBC that Elon Musk sent a Tesla team to Indonesia six weeks ago “to check the potential of nickel, to check environmental aspects, but the car-related team has not come.”





