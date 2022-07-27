Indonesian Environmentalists Have A Problem With Tesla Strip Mining Their Country To Make Planet Saving EVs

Tesla’s apparent nickel plans in Indonesia have met a challenge from environmental groups urging the Texas-based electric vehicle maker to reconsider its plans to invest in the country’s nickel industry. According to the groups, Tesla’s support for Indonesia’s nickel mining could result in more damage to the country’s environment.

The environmental groups expressed their arguments in a six-page open letter to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Tesla shareholders. Signed by several dozen organizations, the letter urged Tesla to terminate its nickel plans in the country and bar nickel produced from Indonesia from the company’s products.

As noted by the groups, Indonesia’s nickel mining activities are notorious for their environmental impact, as it harms the nation’s forests, pollutes the water, and compromises the lives of indigenous communities.