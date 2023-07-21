Industry Continues To Snub Elon Musk And Votes Mary Barra Into Automotive Hall Of Fame

General Motors CEO Mary Barra's mission is to transform a 114-year-old carmaker into a software titan making all electric and self-driving vehicles one day.

It is for that innovation and her leadership as the first woman to run a car company that Barra, 61, will be inducted into the 2023 Automotive Hall of Fame on Thursday, the Hall of Fame said in a statement.

The other inductees include: auto components entrepreneur Fred Bauer, race car driving legend Juan Manuel Fangio, Honda Motor Co. co-founder Takeo Fujisawa, Ford Motor Co. legendary designer McKinley Thompson and Larry R. Wood, also known as "Mr. Hot Wheels" at Mattel toy company.