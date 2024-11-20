Industry Data Shows Volkswagen's Union Worker Costs Are Astronomical Compered To Rivals

As Volkswagen, opens new tab and unions gear up for the next round of talks over wages and plant closures in Germany, company and industry data reviewed by Reuters show that the automaker spends a higher proportion of sales on labour costs than major rivals.

The data, in an internal memo by Volkswagen's works council reviewed by Reuters, underscores the company's challenge to remain competitive in its pricey home market as cheaper models from China arrive.



Management will start the next round of negotiations with unions representing roughly 120,000 German workers on Thursday. Unions are demanding a 7% pay rise, while Volkswagen is threatening a 10% cut.