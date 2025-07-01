Industry Experts Claim 25% Of Cars Sold In the US This Year Will Be Electric

US EV sales will continue to grow in the year ahead, accounting for 1 in 4 vehicles sold in 2025, according to Cox Automotive’s 2025 Outlook.

Cox Automotive is kicking off 2025 with a bright outlook for the auto market. After wrapping up 2024 on a high note, the US auto industry seems to be on a solid path forward, despite some uncertainties. In fact, Cox is predicting that it’s going to be the best year for the auto market since before the pandemic, in 2019.



With the exception of Stellantis and Tesla, nearly every automaker posted higher sales year-over-year overall in 2024. General Motors was the top-selling automaker in 2024, while Honda and Mazda delivered strong growth.