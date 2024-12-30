Industry Experts Say Global EV Sales Will Rise 30% In 2025

Is the EV boom over? Not according to respected industry analysts, who say sales of electric vehicle are set to grow by 30 percent in 2025 even as various automakers are watering down their electrification plans, claiming that demand is too weak.

Experts at S&P Global Mobility predict that sales of battery-powered electric vehicles will hit 15.1 million units next year, taking their market share to 16.7 percent of global car sales. Although the final figures aren’t yet in for 2024, estimates put sales at 11.6 million BEVs, giving them a 13.2 percent market share.