Industry Fools Think Flying Cars Are Just Around The Corner With New Executive Order

Flying cars might still sound like something out of a sci-fi flick, but the US government is officially getting in on the action. As part of a broader push into next-generation aviation, President Trump has signed an executive order designed to “assert U.S. leadership in emerging aviation sectors” such as flying cars. It was signed as part of a larger series of orders that also involved drones and supersonic aircraft.

The White House said the executive order will create a “pilot program testing flying cars,” which are also known as electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. The program will apparently be focused on air taxis, cargo, defense logistics, and emergency medical services.