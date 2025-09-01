Industry Funded Study Reveals Dealership Satisfaction Is At An All Time High, Especially With EV Purchases

Agent009 submitted on 1/9/2025

Cox Automotive has released their latest Car Buyer Journey study and it found new vehicle buyers are more satisfied with the overall shopping experience than ever before. Buyers had a 75% satisfaction rate and the company chalked that up to a variety of factors including improved incentives, more inventory, and digital tools – among other things.
 
However, satisfaction varies depending on what you’re buying. 82% of new EV buyers were “highly satisfied,” which bested rates for hybrids (76%) and ICE-powered vehicles (75%). A large part of this is being attributed to the use of digital tools during the buying process. As Cox explained, 76% of EV buyers used digital tools, while only 42% of ICE buyers did. However, you might not want to read too much into that as 64% of hybrid buyers used digital tools and they were barely more satisfied than ICE buyers.
 


