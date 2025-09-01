Industry Funded Study Reveals Dealership Satisfaction Is At An All Time High, Especially With EV Purchases

Cox Automotive has released their latest Car Buyer Journey study and it found new vehicle buyers are more satisfied with the overall shopping experience than ever before. Buyers had a 75% satisfaction rate and the company chalked that up to a variety of factors including improved incentives, more inventory, and digital tools – among other things. However, satisfaction varies depending on what you’re buying. 82% of new EV buyers were “highly satisfied,” which bested rates for hybrids (76%) and ICE-powered vehicles (75%). A large part of this is being attributed to the use of digital tools during the buying process. As Cox explained, 76% of EV buyers used digital tools, while only 42% of ICE buyers did. However, you might not want to read too much into that as 64% of hybrid buyers used digital tools and they were barely more satisfied than ICE buyers.



