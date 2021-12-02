Industry Groups DEMAND EU To Install More Charging Stations To Keep Up

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association is demanding the EU install more electric vehicle charging stations in a letter co-signed with Transport & Environment and the European Consumer Organization. This marks the hundredth time (rough estimate) an auto lobbying entity has tried to pressure the government into spending a fortune to drastically alter the European infrastructure to support the planned glut of EVs. But it might be a fair request. Regulatory actions have effectively forced the industry into a corner and it now seems giddy at the prospect of an electrified world. The only real downside is that the charging infrastructure and power grids aren’t ready. ACEA estimates that the EU will need to build one million public charging points by 2024, with hopes of seeing three million installed before 2030.



Read Article