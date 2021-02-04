Industry Moves To Rid Itself Of "Just In Time" Supply Chain Weaknesses

Agent009 submitted on 4/2/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:25:43 AM

Views : 390 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

After a year of getting hammered by the pandemic, a semiconductor shortage and storms that snarled Dana Inc.'s global supply chain, the supplier is reaching for a new playbook.

Many automakers and suppliers like the Ohio maker of axles, driveshafts and other auto parts, are deciding that securing their supply lines is the most pressing order of business.

Dana's Craig Price, senior vice president of purchasing and supplier development, is pushing companies in his supply network to change the way they do business, stepping away at times from the just-in-time, lean production practices that have guided automotive manufacturers for nearly 40 years.



Read Article


Industry Moves To Rid Itself Of

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)