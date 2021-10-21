Industry Now Experiencing Raw Material Shortages

Agent009 submitted on 10/21/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:18:14 AM

Views : 372 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When you get into your car in the morning, you probably aren’t thinking about what materials actually go into its construction. Sure, you might have considered the sheer number of semiconductors powering all the gadgets that come with modern cars, but the actual metal structure of your car likely hasn’t had that much of an impact on you.

Now, it may have an impact on the entire industry. A global shortage of magnesium could result in a near-total shutdown of the auto industry — one that experts say could come by the end of this year.



Read Article


Industry Now Experiencing Raw Material Shortages

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)