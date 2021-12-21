Industry Prepares For Graphite Shortage As EV Demand Increases - Guess Who Controls THAT Market?

Agent009 submitted on 12/21/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:10:02 AM

Views : 1,212 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As the electric car revolution ramps up, so does the need for critical minerals used in batteries, such as graphite. According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, there will be a global graphite deficit starting in 2022, and demand from the battery sector is expected to rise 30% annually until 2030. The US has no manufacturing plants that can supply automotive-grade graphite at scale. Meanwhile, China controls 84% of the global supply. Electrek spoke with Don Baxter, CEO of Ceylon Graphite, about how graphite is used in EVs, the supply chain issue, and how EV battery manufacturers can successfully source the vital mineral.

Read Article


Industry Prepares For Graphite Shortage As EV Demand Increases - Guess Who Controls THAT Market?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)